Kumuyi Sends Message To Nigerian Leaders

Nigerian leaders have been admonished to fulfil the purpose for which God has called them into their leadership positions.

They have also been told to provide selfless service to the people in the midst of the current hardship confronting Nigerians.

Naija News gathered that this was the position of General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi when he arrived at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Rivers State on Wednesday night for a crusade.

The cleric told pressmen that there are challenges in various spheres, but God has always had solutions to any problem plaguing people, and that is why Nigerians need to keep hope alive to tackle the economic and other hardships.

He said there is a need for leaders to always acknowledge God in the position they find themselves, noting that they should be selfless.

He stated that “Our leaders should fulfil the purpose why God has appointed them to serve. So they should be a blessing to the nation

“Not of themselves, but what they can do, what they should do, and what they must do to allow freedom to reign in the country, in every life, in every section of the society.

“The challenges are there. And we know that our God is alive. So we need to have faith in the Lord. When there is hope, we know there is a future.

“My counsel to everyone is that we look up to God and we do not lose hope. We know that whatever challenges there are, God has the solution.

“And when we link up to God we are going to have the solution expect and we will even go beyond what we are expecting.”