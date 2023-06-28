Eid Prayer Clash: Don’t Allow Thugs Be Your Protocol, Security Officers – Senator Basiru Slams Gov Adeleke (Video)

Former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru has denied any responsibility or knowledge about the alleged assassination attempt on Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The former lawmaker made the clarification after reports of a clash between him and some of the Governor’s aides at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground over sitting arrangement.

Senator Basiru said he has responded to a summon by the Police Commissioner in the state over the incident and explained his own side of the story.

He however called out Governor Adeleke for reportedly allowing a known thug he identified as Muniru Raji to be a part of his security and protocol arrangement.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo after the Eid prayers, the former lawmaker said “I just want to sound a note of caution to the Governor of Osun State. He should not allow non-state actors to take over his protocol or security. It does not augur well for his activity particularly that character they call Muniru Raji.”

See the video.

Armed Thugs Attempted To Kill Gov. Adeleke

The Osun State government on Wednesday alleged that some armed thugs sponsored by former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru attempted to harm the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that Governor Adeleke abruptly left the central Eid ground in Osogbo, upset over a chaotic seating arrangement that prevented him from participating in the two raka’at rite.

Explaining what transpired, the Governor’s spokesperson said there was an attempt on the Governor’s life but his security team and God saved him from the attack.

He added that security information had it that the thugs were imported to eliminate the Governor and key government functionaries.

According to him, Senator Bashiru played a prominent role in the chaos that ensued.