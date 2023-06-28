Drama As Adeleke Leaves Eid Ground In Anger (Video)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday abruptly left the central Eid ground in Osogbo, upset over a chaotic seating arrangement that prevented him from participating in the two raka’at rite.

The discord began when former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, narrowly escaped a mob after a group of local politicians claimed he was in the governor’s designated seat.

Senator Basiru and respected religious leader, Chief Tunde Badmus, had arrived at the Oke-Baale area Eid ground and settled in the front row.

Soon after, politicians approached Basiru, insisting he was in the governor’s spot.

The senator moved along the row, but the group continued to pressure him to move entirely, leading to a public altercation.

Amidst the confusion, Governor Adeleke arrived but could not leave his car due to the ongoing commotion.

As a result, he chose to remain in his vehicle and did not observe the two raka’at prayer.

Reports suggest that there were unsuccessful attempts to arrest Senator Basiru.

He and Chief Badmus managed to leave the ground unscathed after the prayer rites.

Watch the video below: