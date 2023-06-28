Davido: I Can’t Begin To Imagine What Chioma Is Going Through – Sandra Iheuwa

Sandra Iheuwa, the baby mama of Ubi Franklin has expressed concern over the state of mind of Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Naija News reports that the media has been buzzing over the events involving Davido and his new alleged baby mama, Anita.

Speaking via Instagram, Iheuwa noted that Chioma must be having a difficult time since her family business is all out in the open.

Iheuwa stated that she does not care about Davido and the alleged pregnant lady but she is really worried about Chioma.

She praised the singer’s wife for her strength and hoped that God would help her with handling the pain the scandal has brought.

She wrote: “I don’t even care about these two. God is in heaven, I don’t even imagine what Chioma is going through my heart goes out to her cos this thing can be painful. God will help her go through the pain and come out strong. I’m rooting for you Chioma. Strong woman. May we know them, may we raise them, may we be them.”