Video: Supporters Storm Airport For Tinubu’s Arrival

A number of supporters in their hundreds on Tuesday stormed the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos ahead of the expected arrival of President Bola Tinubu back to Nigeria.

The supporters and loyalists were captured singing and dancing as they await the President’s return.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu last week participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday after the summit but instead announced he would be embarking on a private visit to London before returning to Nigeria.

He is expected to be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival which begins tomorrow, Wednesday which might have prompted the idea of his loyalists storming the airport in anticipation of his return.

See the video.

Naija News reports that at the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’, Tinubu held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.