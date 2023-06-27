Video: I Am Not Your Mate, You Were In Secondary School When I Started Acting – Pariolodo Blasts Mr Latin

Yoruba movie veteran, Pariolodo, has publicly berated Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, for refusing to help him in his time of need.

Naija News recalls that Pariolodo in a viral video had cried out for help over an incomplete residence and the necessity for a reliable means of transportation.

A popular Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Gabriel Agbala, who helped actress Iya Gbonkan to secure her car and complete her residence had subsequently paid him a visit and helped in raising a worldwide donation of N6 million for him.

In a new video making the rounds, Pariolodo expressed his disappointment and frustration towards Mr. Latin for neglecting him.

He reminded him that he has been in the industry long before him, adding that he started his acting journey in 1976, while Mr Latin was still in secondary school.

He said, “Mr. Latin you were in secondary school when I ventured into Nollywood, I’m not your mate.. I started acting in 1976.”

He berated Mr. Latin for refusing to help him because he is not a member of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Pariolodo recalled how Mr. Latin allegedly abandoned Baba Ijesha because of his principles.

Watch the video below,