Tobi Amusan Aims To Run 100m In 11 Seconds

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan who is currently a record holder is certain that she will break the 11-second barrier at the Ostrava Golden Spikes Meet and the Lausanne Diamond League this week.

Before now, Tobi Amusan created a record when she ran 100m Hurdles for 12.12-second at the 2022 World Championships. She followed that up by running 12.06-second in the final of the tournament which was not recognized as a record due to tailwind.

In the first race at Ostrava on Tuesday (today), Amusan will face off against formidable competitors like American phenom Tia Jones, former world champion Nia Ali, and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

On Friday, June 30, she will begin her Diamond League campaign in Lausanne alongside Camacho-Quinn, Ali, Jones, and Alaysha Johnson, one of the year’s top hurdlers.

In Jamaica three weeks ago, the reigning world champion, Tobi Amusan, won the Racers Grand Prix with a commanding 12.57-second Season’s Best (SB), and she is looking to build on that success this weekend.

Amusan is in excellent shape and ready to defend her world championship in Budapest now that she looks as fit as she was when she made a name for herself last year.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Golden Spike meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Amusan told reporters that she is aiming to run 100m hurdles within just 11-second.

“I’m a big believer in the Bible, nothing is impossible, and 11 seconds? Most definitely,” Amusan said.