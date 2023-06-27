Tension As Mob Kill Another Naval Rating In Ondo

There is reportedly unrest in Idoani, a community in the Ose Local Council Area of Ondo state since Monday after a mob lynched a Naval Rating to death.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday revealed that the unnamed Naval officer was driving through the community when he mistakenly splashed water on a motorcyclist and his passenger while trying to avoid potholes on a bad section of the road.

A source who confirmed the incident Daily Trust noted that the Naval officer after realizing his action, came out of his vehicle and apologized to the motorcyclist and his passenger.

He noted that the officer’s plea, however, fell on the deaf ears of the motorcyclist, who allegedly immediately mobilized thugs in the community to attack the officer.

According to him, the thugs in large numbers stormed the scene and attacked the officer.

“The man (naval officer) was unconscious and rushed to the hospital in the community after the attack but he gave up the ghost before getting there and was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor,” the resident told reporters.

Naija News learnt that the incident has since generated tension in the community as colleagues of the deceased officer allegedly threatened to avenge his death.

It was reported that the youths in the community were said to have fled into the bush over the fear of reprisal. As of reporting time, some colleagues of the deceased were said to be in the area searching for the killers of the Naval Rating.

It was further gathered that the motorcyclist involved has been arrested and handed over to the police in the community while the main suspect, who hit the deceased with a rod, took to his heels.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to reporters in a telephone interview and promised to give further details later.

Naija News understands that the latest attack on the naval rating in Ondo came barely forty-eight hours that a naval rating was killed by unknown gunmen in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The deceased naval officer was, until the incident, serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy.