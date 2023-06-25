Tension In Ajegunle Over Naval Officer’s Killing

Residents of Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos are living in apprehension following the fatal shooting of a naval officer.

The officer, who was reportedly minding his own business, was killed by unidentified gunmen.

This tragic incident comes just a year after a female naval officer was murdered in the same area.

A resident, Anthony Kojo who spoke with Daily Trust said, “We are living in fear. We heard that his colleagues wanted to avenge his death.

“The naval officer was walking around Olowojeunjeje area of Ajegunle ,when he was shot by unknown gunmen. Some people said that they were cultists but others said no.

“The navy men in this area are angry that one of their female colleagues was killed last year, while another escaped with injuries around Boundary area of Ajegunle.

“The injured female officer and the deceased one reportedly saw off one of their colleagues, when they were attacked.”

According to some accounts, the officer was walking around the Olowojeunjeje area of Ajegunle when he was ambushed.

The identity of the shooters remains unclear, with some speculating that they were members of a cult.

Concerns have been raised as reports circulate that the naval officers stationed in the area are demanding justice for their fallen colleague, inciting fear among local residents.

The Nigerian Navy has issued a warning to its officers in the area, urging them not to seek vengeance for their deceased comrade.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident but stated that no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting yet.

He revealed that the late naval officer was serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy at the time of the incident, and his body has been taken to the Nigerian Navy hospital morgue in Ojo.

Hundeyin confirmed, “It is true a naval officer was killed. Investigation had as started but nobody has been arrested yet.”