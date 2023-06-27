Ebonyi State: PDP Chieftain Threatens To Testify Against Party, Claims APC Won

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Prince Maurice Mbam, questioned the results of the 2023 governorship election on Tuesday.

He asserted that his party didn’t win the election and he is prepared to testify to this effect before the tribunal in Abuja.

Mbam further added that he believes Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State to be the rightful winner of the election.

He shared his views while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, urging the opposition parties to respect the election results.

Mbam appealed to the opposing political parties to allow the governor to concentrate on his role and fulfil the campaign promises made to the people of Ebonyi State.

He said, “New appointments have been made by the governor and the state has moved on. The opposition should allow the governor to do his job. As a Speaker for eight years, he has understood the workings and problems of the State.

“The governor remains the first to appoint the first female Secretary to the State Government of the State. The appointment of 35 commissioners was balanced, as all 13 local government areas were represented in the cabinet. Governance is not a day’s job. Everybody will not be a commissioner. He has started well.

“We should give this young man the chance to show us the capacity he has. He has taken various proactive measures. One of which was the release of the wife of the INEC staff that was kidnapped by hoodlums two weeks ago.

“I want to call on the sons and daughters of Izzi Land to rally around him. What we owe him is to give him maximum support. The governor has a listening ear. It’s not a rumour that I’m going to be part of the APC family soon. We are ready to testify that the PDP lost the election. We know that the matter is before the tribunal.”