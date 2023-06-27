Boko Haram Faction Executes Its Own Leader Over Alleged Rebellion

The Boko Haram group, also known as ‘Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād’, has reportedly executed one of its top leaders, Abou Hassana, along with three of his alleged accomplices.

These actions were taken in response to accusations of rebellion within the group.

The executions took place in front of other fighters at the Mandara Mountain in the Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State, a location previously under complete control of Boko Haram.

Abou Hassana was accused of attempting to establish an independent faction within Boko Haram to lead his own terror campaigns within the Koltafirgi village, also known as Gaizuwa in Sambisa.

The decision to execute Hassana and his cohorts came from Ali Ngulde, the second highest-ranking leader in Boko Haram, following their sentencing for these alleged crimes.

With Hassana’s demise, Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam, a native of Bama, has taken his place.

Fusam had previously led the Boko Haram terrorists in Gaizuwa before their dislodgment by the Nigerian Military.

Other promotions within the group saw Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusam and Ba’a Issah promoted to the ranks of Amir Fiye, while Bakura Jega, a former Nakib, was promoted to Khaid.

Existing leaders Muke, Ali Ghana, Abbah Tukur, and Abu Isa are to maintain their positions as Khaids.

This internal upheaval comes at a time when Boko Haram has suffered significant losses against the Nigerian military.

Troops of the Air Component and 202 Task Force Battalion Operation Hadin Kai have caused devastating damage to the group’s fighters and equipment in Grazah and Wa-Jahode, on the fringes of the Mandara Mountains.