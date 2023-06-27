Adrien Rabiot Renews His Contract At Juventus

Italian Serie A club, Juventus have decided to extend the contract of their midfielder, Adrien Rabiot ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Adrien Rabiot who was part of the France side that was beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final in December, signed a one-year contract extension with the Italian Serie A giants earlier today, June 27, 2023.

Before now, there were speculations that the 28-year-old France international was on the verge of joining Manchester United this summer as he was expected to be out of contract from June 30, 2023.

A statement from Juventus reads: “Adrien renews until 30 June 2024 and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt. 177 appearances, 17 goals scored and three trophies won (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup): this is the loot accumulated up to now, destined to be enriched again.

“The story is not finished, we still have roads to go side by side and we are ready to continue running together towards our goals. Congratulations, Adrien!”

Rabiot joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 after leaving Paris Saint Germain. Since then, the prolific midfielder has made 177 appearances in which he scored 17 goals for the Italian giants.

The France international helped Juventus to win the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A title.

Rabiot, who has also won the Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa so far at Juventus, scored 11 goals for them last season and registered six assists.