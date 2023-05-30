Juventus Agree To Pay 718,000 Euros For Legal Settlement

Juventus will pay a fine of 718,000 euros to resolve a dispute with the Italian football authorities about the payment of players’ salaries.

Juventus were docked 10 points last week as a result of a different investigation into the team’s transfer operations.

With the settlement fee Juventus are set to pay, they have accepted the 10-point penalty, therefore they won’t lose any additional points as a result of the agreement between the club and football authorities in Italy.

Also, this means that any other dispute between the football authorities and the club have been settled.

Along with the club’s overall sentence, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has banned former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved and former sporting director and managing director Fabio Paratici.

Former club president Andrea Agnelli was not a part of the most recent agreement after his appeal against his two-year ban was upheld earlier this month. He will face a separate hearing on June 15.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 30, Juventus asserted that the arrangement with the Italian football authorities will assist the team in achieving a clear result and removing itself from a state of tension and instability.

According to the club, the arrangement will allow the club’s coach Massimiliano Allegri and the players to focus totally on preseason training ahead of next season.

Due to the ten points deducted from Juventus, the club is currently sitting in the 7th spot on the league table with 59 points in 37 games. They are playing their last game of the season on Sunday, June 4, 2023 against Udinese.