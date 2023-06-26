Tinubu Advised You To Work On Your Reputation As A Serial Betrayer But You Never Listened – APC Slams Gbenga Daniel

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the former Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, never supported the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu.

The party made the assertion while addressing Daniel’s claims that the present Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun still has daggers drawn at him for supporting Tinubu, during the APC presidential primaries elections in 2022.

Speaking via a statement issued on Monday by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of APC, Olusola Ogunsanya, the party insisted that the senator’s interview was filled with lies and falsehood.

He insisted that Daniel never took a definite stand to support Tinubu.

The statement alleged that the erstwhile governor supported the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates during the last general elections in Ogun State.

Ogunsanya alleged that Governor Abiodun rescued Daniel from political oblivion.

The party also claimed that Tinubu advised Daniels to desist from being a serial betrayer but he never listened.

The statement read in part, “Given the general perception about the former governor and his controversial image across Nigeria, it is basically needless to grant the man of many colours the dignity of a response.

“However, considering the power and passion of the media, especially, beyond the State and for the benefit of many of our citizens in the Diaspora, we have decided to set the records straight and place Daniel where he pathetically belongs.

“It is laughable to hear Gbenga Daniel talking about his comradeship in the progressive fold and claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun was not part of the fold between 1998 and 1999, when everyone is aware of how Daniel with his sneaky Machiavellian tactics and maneuvers surreptitiously dislodged a progressive party in the State in 2003 and became governor on the platform of PDP.

There is no record of Daniel’s role in Tinubu’s emergence as governor in Lagos State in 1999. In 2003, he contested under PDP and not AD, so what structure was he talking about? He ruled for eight years as a PDP governor before Ibikunle Amosun dislodged him and declared him persona non grata in the state, confining him to oblivion and castrating his businesses.

“Happily, President Tinubu knows more than any other person the dangerous antics of Gbenga Daniel and what he represents in the Nigerian political circles, and was alleged to have taunted him in the presence of some Senators, when he advised him to work on his reputation as a serial betrayal but a leopard will never change its spots.”