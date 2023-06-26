Sallah Festivities: FG Halts Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Till Sunday 

Ongoing construction works on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been put on hold till Sunday.

The suspension of work on the road was ahead of the Sallah festivities, which is holding on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, in a statement released by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs) Olukorede Kesha said the suspension of work commences on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and ends on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The statement explained that it was to reduce gridlock during the Sallah celebration and to make travelling easy for Muslim faithful who want to travel for the festivities.

The statement reads: “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir, and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project.

”Construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27 of June to Sunday, 2 of July 2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday and minimise the discomfort of traffic gridlock during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”