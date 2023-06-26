Napoli’s Osimhen Wins Best African Player Ahead Of Mo Salah, Mahrez

Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for Serie A side, Napoli – Victor Osimhen has won the Best African International Player prize at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Super Eagles star pulled the highest number of votes ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’ Riyad Mahrez and Yassine Bounou of Morocco.

Naija News reports that Osimhen previously won two individual awards this season.

It was, however, the first time the 24-year-old player is winning the latest award and becomes the first Nigerian to achieve the feat.

The Serie A winner scooped the top scorer award in the Italian top flight and was also named the best striker in the league after an outstanding season for the Partonopei.

Osimhen is highly tipped as favourite to win the CAF African Player of the Year award.