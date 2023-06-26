Mashio Emerges As Yobe House Of Assembly Speaker

Honourable Chiroma Buba Mashio has been elected as Yobe State House of Assembly Speaker, Naija News reports.

His emergence came following a poll on Monday by the state’s 8th Assembly.

Mashio is said to be the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He clinched the position after a unanimous decision by the APC Executives in the state yesterday.

The lawmaker is expected to steer the affairs of the Assembly in the next four years.

According to the party, other proposed principal officers in the 8th Assembly in the state are Hon. Hussaini Mohammed Yusufari (Deputy Leader), Hon. Muhammed Auwal Isa Bello (Chief Whip), Hon. Ahmed Musa Musa Danbol (Deputy Chief-Whip), Hon. Nasiru Hassan Yusuf (Leader) and Hon. Yau Usman Dachia (Deputy Speaker) respectively.

Mashio is the longest-serving legislator in the Assembly, from 1999-2023, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied any political affiliation with Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past governor of the state.

He clarified this during a discussion with journalists at his mansion in Owerri, the state capital.

Okorocha commented on rumours surrounding his recent visit to Ihedioha’s house in Mbaise, stating that those making a political issue of it were mistaken.

When asked to comment on the perceived growing relationship between him and Ihedioha, Okorocha, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, explained there was nothing politically significant about their connection.

“I have no political romance with Ihedioha. I don’t have one and I don’t intend to have any,” he stated.

The former governor clarified that his visit to Ihedioha’s house was purely out of sympathy following the death of Ihedioha’s mother.

“I know what it means to lose a mother and it was incumbent on me to identify with him at the moment of his grief. It is biblical. There is nothing special about it,” Okorocha said.