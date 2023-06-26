Burna Boy Wins Best International Act At 2023 BET Awards

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning musician, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burnaboy has won the award for Best International Act at the 2023 edition of Black Entertainment Awards (BET).

Naija News reports that the ‘African Giant’ won the award ahead of the likes of Ayra Starr, Central Cee and Stormzy.

Though Burna Boy was absent at the show, he received resounding applause for winning the most coveted category of BET awards.

Bunaboy has had an amazing last couple of years.

His 2022 album ‘Love, Damini’ was a worldwide success, and he already took home a BET Award in the same category in 2019 and 2021.

Other nominees in the category included Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola and Uncle Waffle.