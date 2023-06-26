Banky W Shares Beautiful New Photos With Family Amidst Cheating Allegations

Popular Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has taken to his social media to share a beautiful family photo following the cheating allegations against him.

Naija News earlier reported that an Instagram blog had alleged that Banky W was cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi with his former signee, Niyola.

The blog also claimed that Banky W impregnated Niyola, and asked her to abort the pregnancy but she refused, especially as she has previously aborted two pregnancies for him.

The blog further alleged that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

Banky W who addressed the congregation at the Waterbrooks church in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday in his sermon titled ‘The Prison Of Pornography’, said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who didn’t want the members to listen to the Sunday sermon.

Taken to his Instagram handle some moments ago, the singer cum politician who declared the devil is a liar shared a beautiful family photo with the caption, ‘excess love.’

See photo below;