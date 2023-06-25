Video: Banky W, Adesua Storm Church In Style Amidst Cheating Allegation

Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and his wife, Adesua Etomi, have made their first public appearance amidst the cheating allegation.

Naija News reports that the celebrity couple attended the WaterBrook Church in Lekki, Lagos today, June 25, 2023.

In the video making the rounds online, Banky W and Adesua could be seen holding hands as they sang along to a worship song during the church service.

The couple was also captured rocking a stylish blue and white outfit.

See the video below:

Recall that on Saturday, June 24, reports made the rounds online that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, Adesua Etomi.

According to the Instagram blogger who broke the news, Banky W impregnated his side chic cum former signee, Niyola, and asked her to abort the pregnancy but she refused, especially as she has previously aborted two pregnancies for him.

The blog further alleged that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

The report made trends on Twitter with many netizens expressing shock over the report especially as the couple often share their lovey-dovey moments online.

Some fans also prayed that the allegations turns out to be false.

Naija News contacted a source close to the couple’s family and he confirmed that the report is false, stressing that such reports have been lingering since last year.