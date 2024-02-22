You Were Worth Waiting For, I Will Love You Forever – Banky W Expresses Undying Love To Wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Adesua Etomi as she turns a year older.

The politician, who described Adesua as the ‘bestest wife’, said if he had to do it all over again, he would still choose her.

He praised his wife for her many talents, adding that she is the most beautiful and strongest person he knows.

The singer went on to promise that he would love her forever.

He wrote, ‘’Happy birthday to the love of my life. The best Mama, the bestest wife.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d choose you twice. This must be what winning the lottery feels like.

“You’re sincere, and sweet. My sunshine, my heart beat. My safe space. You make my world a better place. Thank you for always being there to water my mustard seed of faith.

“You’re easily, by far, the most beautiful, talented, and strongest person I know. You’re hilarious and kind. I’m honored and grateful to call you mine.

“Our gym’s class captain. Our family’s queen. My amala-eating-local-girl, obsessed-with-korean-films. My Michelle Obama. My Cardi B. My Julia Roberts. My Tori Kelly. My Meryl Streep. My best friend, my baby, and my sugar-mommy.

“You were worth waiting for. I’ll love you forever and a day more. You are living proof that God loves me. I love you truly, madly, deeply.

“Happy birthday, baby. @adesuaetomi’’