Banky W Will Still Be My Guy If You Take Away Romance, Sex From Our Marriage – Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress cum singer, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has said her marriage with Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, is beyond sex, romance and everything that makes a marriage.

Naija News reports that the thespian spoke during Sunday service at the Waterbrooks Church, Lagos.

Adesua revealed she friend-zoned her husband for a year and a half before accepting his marriage proposal.

Giving reason for her decision, the movie star said she had not heard from God at that time concerning the relationship.

She added that the foundation of friendship they laid played a significant role in the current state of their marriage.

She said, “I would like to say that friendship playa hugeig role in laying the foundation of your relationship. I friend-zoned my husband for a year and half [laughs].

“I friend-zoned him for two reasons. One, I wasn’t sure that I have heard from God about whether this person was actually my person. Actually, three reasons. Second, marrying Banky W [laughs]. I was like, ‘my life on my own is chaotic enough, I would now marry Banky? No, no, no.’

“And then thirdly, just trying to at least have a friendship. And I honestly believe that the friendship we laid over a year and half has played a very big role in how our relationship is today. Banky W is my guy. I mean if you take away romance and sex and everything that makes a marriage, he would still be my guy. Banky is my best friend.”

Banky W inferred: “No, leave sex. Don’t take it away [laughs].”