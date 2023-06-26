AC Milan Start Process To Buy Samuel Chukwueze

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan have reportedly started the process to buy Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze for €30 million this summer.

Samuel Chkwueze had one of the best seasons in his football career last season as he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games for Villarreal.

His most talked about moment in the just concluded season was when he scored two goals and provided an assist as Villarreal defeated Real Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chukwueze, according to Opta, was the first player after Lionel Messi (in April 2017) to complete seven out of eight dribbles in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Chukwueze has just one season left on his current contract with Villarreal, and the Spanish side is set to let him go since the two parties couldn’t agree on a new deal. Hence, he might leave this summer.

Real Madrid have been mentioned in connection with the 24-year-old, along with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, it appears that Milan will be the one to sign Chukwueze based on Relevo’s report that he is one of their top targets.

Milan plans to pay for Chukwueze in part with the extra money they will earn as a result of Sandro Tonali’s upcoming sale to Newcastle United. The Italian side has budgeted €30 million for the transfer deal.

Immediately after Tonali’s deal is officially announced, Milan will intensify their pursuit of Chukwueze. They plan to finish the transaction within weeks.