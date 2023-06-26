2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners As Burna Boy, Tems, Chris Brown Win Big

The likes of Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, Tems, and Chris Brown won big in different categories at the 2023 edition of Black Entertainment Awards (BET) on Sunday night, June 25.

Naija News reports that the 2023 BET Awards event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles yesterday, with many hip-hop biggest stars in attendance.

Davido delivered an electrifying performance at the event which had big names in the entertainment industry return home with awards for their work over the past year.

Chris Brown won the award for the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist while Burna Boy won for the Best International Act.

Tems on the other hand received an award in the Best Collaboration category for her contribution to the Grammy award-winning song, Wait For U with Future and Drake.

Below Is The Full List Of Winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy