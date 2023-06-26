Nigeria Entertainment News
2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners As Burna Boy, Tems, Chris Brown Win Big
The likes of Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, Tems, and Chris Brown won big in different categories at the 2023 edition of Black Entertainment Awards (BET) on Sunday night, June 25.
Naija News reports that the 2023 BET Awards event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles yesterday, with many hip-hop biggest stars in attendance.
Davido delivered an electrifying performance at the event which had big names in the entertainment industry return home with awards for their work over the past year.
Chris Brown won the award for the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist while Burna Boy won for the Best International Act.
Tems on the other hand received an award in the Best Collaboration category for her contribution to the Grammy award-winning song, Wait For U with Future and Drake.
Below Is The Full List Of Winners
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS – SZA
RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill – SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy