Tinubu And APC Set To Defend Election Victory Next Week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu will commence their defense next week against a petition challenging the presidential election outcome.

Tinubu, who received 8,794,726 votes in the election, beat out Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who garnered 6,101,533 votes.

Following the election, Obi, Atiku, and their respective parties lodged petitions before the tribunal. The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has also filed a petition and completed their case after calling one witness.

Atiku and the PDP closed their case after calling 27 witnesses, while Obi and the LP rested their case after presenting 13 witnesses.

During the last tribunal session, the lawyers agreed to postpone their defence until after the Muslim holiday, as opposed to the original schedule of June 31.

“My lords, all of us took into consideration some salient factors, especially the fact that some of us will love to travel to celebrate with our families and loved ones,” said Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Tinubu.

The five-member panel of justices, led by Harunna Tsammani, granted the request and adjourned the case until July 3.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to present its defence first.