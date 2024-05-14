Sule Lamido Visits Atiku Hours After Meeting Peter Obi

Advertisement

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has visited former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, at his residence.

The meeting between the two political stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was disclosed on Tuesday by Atiku via his official X account.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, Atiku expressed delight in hosting Lamido.

He wrote: “It is never a dull moment whenever the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, comes calling. -AA”

Naija News reports the meeting between Lamido and Atiku is coming just a few hours after the former Governor met with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The campaign team of Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi has spoken on the possibility of their principal joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, erstwhile Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Abuja.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that details from the meeting indicated that the former Anambra governor met with the PDP bigwigs to discuss how to rescue the ‘soul of Nigeria’ from the clutch of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the Chief Spokesman of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko addressed the chances of Obi returning to the PDP or the possibility of a merger between the Labour Party and the PDP.

Tanko stated that such talks would only remain in the realm of speculations.

He said that Obi’s destination would reveal itself as time goes on.

