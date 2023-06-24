PSG Sends Birthday Message To Lionel Messi Despite Negative Reports

Paris Saint Germain buried their differences with Lionel Messi and wished him a happy birthday as the Argentine football icon turned 36 years old today, June 24, 2023.

PSG signed Lionel Messi in 2021 after his childhood club, FC Barcelona were unable to extend his contract due to financial complications.

When the Argentina international first arrived at the club, there was a serious fun fair and high hopes that the French side would finally win the UEFA Champions League which has eluded the club over the years.

Other football clubs across Europe were even panicking over the combination of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in one team.

Unfortunately, the deadly combination didn’t yield any difference but just a successive La Liga win which is not a big deal for the 11-time La Liga winners.

Due to Messi’s inability to lead PSG to win the Champions League after two seasons, the club’s fans made it a habit to boo him before and after games, especially in the 2022-2023 season.

That contributed to why Lionel Messi decided not to renew his contract with PSG this summer even though he had a one-year contract extension option in his deal with the club.

The now 36-year-old Argentine star has since announced his departure to Inter Miami in the MLS and has recently urged Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG for a club with a “real winning project”.

Despite such a comment credited to Messi, the French club took to their social media pages to wish Messi a happy 36th birthday.

The reigning French champions posted a video of Lionel Messi on social media showing some of the best moments of the Argentine while at the French club. They captioned the video with “Happy birthday 𝗟𝗲𝗼”.