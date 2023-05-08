Lionel Messi Returns To PSG 6 Days After Two Weeks Ban

Paris Saint Germain have confirmed that their embattled talisman Lionel Messi has returned to training with the club earlier today, May 8, 2023.

PSG’s announcement came 6 days after the club announced that the 35-year-old Argentine football icon has been suspended for two weeks for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission after a home defeat to Lorient.

Naija News recalls that Lorient visited Parc des Princes on April 30 and defeated the league’s reigning champions 3-1 even though Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were on the pitch.

Due to the massive defeat, the club had to cancel the players’ planned off day the following day. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi had already planned to travel to Saudi Arabia on the off day to honor his ambassador for tourism contract with the country.

When the reigning FIFA World Cup winner was not seen in training the next day and the club confirmed that he was in Saudi Arabia without the club’s approval, he was immediately suspended without pay.

Days after, Messi explained why he traveled without seeking the club’s approval and also tendered an apology to his teammates.

He said, “I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia having canceled it previously. This time I couldn’t cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do.”

Six days after announcing the 2-week suspension, PSG took to their Twitter page to announce that “Leo Messi returns to training Monday morning,” with a picture of the record 7-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi was not present on the bench when PSG took on Troyes on Sunday at Stade de l’Aube. In his absence, PSG won 3-1 away from home.

PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 table with 78 points in 34 games, 6 points above second-placed Lens with 4 games left to the end of the season.