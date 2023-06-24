Nottingham To Bring Back Kelechi Iheancho To EPL This Summer

Kelechi Iheancho could return to the Premier League sooner than expected as Nottingham Forest have increased their push for the Nigerian forward.

Kelechi Iheancho was Leicester City’s best player last season but his brilliance could not help the club to remain in the Premier League. They are currently preparing for life in the English Championship, the second tier of English football.

Kelechi Iheancho might not remain at Leicester City to help the club’s battle for a return to the Premier League. Nottingham Forest who also struggled to remain in the elite league last season are said to be very determined to grab the signature of the Super Eagles forward this summer.

The Tricky Trees are ready to quickly finalize the transfer after having early conversations with the Leicester City striker last week.

The 26-year-old Nigerian star joined The Foxes from Manchester City in 2017 for a transfer fee reportedly worth €27 million.

The Nigerian player asked to be released after Leicester was dropped from the Premier League to the Championship last season.

So far at the club, Kelechi Iheancho made 206 appearances for the squad in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 33 assists.

With only one year left on his contract, Leicester who are short on cash, will try to sell the Nigerian to recuperate some of the money they paid to Manchester City to acquire him.

If the transaction is approved, Kelechi Iheancho could replace his fellow countryman Emmanuel Dennis, who Forest have decided to sell this summer.