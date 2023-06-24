Emmanuel Dennis Doesn’t Want To Leave Europe This Summer

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis is not considering playing football outside Europe anytime soon despite tempting offers from Saudi Arabia.

A report from a UK publication, The Athletic, claimed that Emmanuel Dennis is expected to leave Premier League club, Nottingham Forest this summer.

The report also claimed that the agents of the 25-year-old Nigeria international have started the process of scheduling preliminary meetings with prospective suitors.

Emmanuel Dennis reportedly has no problem with the concept of leaving the Premier League club this summer if the right opportunity presents itself, but he wants to stay in Europe.

Dennis left Watford for an estimated £15 million and signed a four-year deal with Forest but his arrival at the Premier League club has not yielded the desired result. Hence, he has been permitted to hunt for another club.

If a suitor signs the Nigerian striker this summer, his former club, Watford, who are now playing in the English Championship, are expected to get a sell-on percentage.

After they were promoted to the Premier League in 2021–2022 season, the squad made 22 additions, including Emmanuel Dennis. Unfortunately for the Nigeria international, he couldn’t meet expectations as he managed to score just twice in 19 Premier League games.

He scored his two goals at the City Ground, and they came against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Due to his abysmal performance, Nottingham Forest is reportedly ready for transfer talks even though they are yet to receive an official offer for the Nigerian star.