Kano Govt Targets Properties For Demolition, Alleges Illicit Development

Several properties including plazas and gas stations along the bustling BUK road in Kano State have been marked for demolition.

These properties were allegedly unlawfully allocated for development by the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and are located near the historic city wall, Badala.

Most of the marked properties, some of which are still under construction, belong to Kano State Investment and Properties Limited (KISP) and private business owners.

Among the structures on Badala are car dealership lots and one of the state’s largest gas stations, SALBAS OIL.

Once the properties were marked for demolition, occupants began removing their belongings, such as roofing sheets and doors.

Alhaji Jamilu Lawan, an owner of one of the structures, lamented, “This place was sold to us by one of the top people in this government. He was with the past government before they parted ways and here he is, chasing us out of our businesses. We don’t know the kind of government this is.

“We are selling cars and we employed over 20 people directly while others indirectly earn a living here. But the business has to collapse now.”

Residents have mixed feelings about the impending demolition. Some see it as a regression, while others applaud the move.

Auwal Tahir, a supporter of the past government, said, “This is taking us back. The past government brought this policy to take the state forward, especially in revenue generation. Look at Lagos, they depend on these kinds of initiatives to be independent. Among the structures, the biggest belongs to the state and was built with public funds, but they are demolishing it.”

The Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu promised to reclaim all public lands that were “illegally” sold by the previous administration.

Yakubu said the lands include not just the Badala wall area but also graveyards, mosques, and schools.

He added that all the structures will be demolished and put back to proper use.