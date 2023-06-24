ISWAP Top Commander Dies After Snake Bite In Borno

A top commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Kiriku, has lost his life in Borno State after sustaining a snake bite injury.

A counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Makama said Kiriku sustained the injury in one of ISWAP’s hideouts in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno on Tuesday and died on Friday.

According to the counter-insurgency expert, the ISWAP field commander died after he was unable to access treatment for the snake bite wound.

Before his death, Kiriku operated within the Jiddari axis of Chiralia in the Timbuktu triangle and led many attacks and ambushes against troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno.

The Timbuktu triangle, a Boko Haram/SWAP stronghold, stretches over four LGAs in Borno which includes Damboa, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, and Gujba LGA in Yobe state.

Three Farmers Killed, Several Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Three people have been reportedly killed and several others kidnapped by bandits who attacked Sabon Layi community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Friday, a community leader, Anas Musa, said that the bandits stormed Sabon Layi village at about 12 pm on Thursday and started shooting sporadically.

The community leader disclosed that the bandits killed three farmers in the process, namely Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya, and Harisu Un-Guwar Lemu.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Usman Kasai, also confirmed the attack, saying they are trying to ascertain the exact number of those kidnapped and still with the bandits inside the forest.

However, the police and Birnin-Gwari Local Government Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.