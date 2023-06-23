Three Farmers Killed, Several Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Three people have been reportedly killed and several others kidnapped by bandits who attacked Sabon Layi community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Friday, a community leader, Anas Musa, said that the bandits stormed Sabon Layi village at about 12pm on Thursday and started shooting sporadically.

The community leader disclosed that the bandits killed three farmers in the process, namely Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya, and Harisu Un-Guwar Lemu.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Usman Kasai, also confirmed the attack, saying they are trying to ascertain the exact number of those kidnapped and still with the bandits inside the forest.

However, the police and Birnin-Gwari Local Government Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Eid Kabir: DSS Raises Alarm Over Planned Attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning about potential attacks on worship and recreational centres during the upcoming Eid Kabir celebration.

The warning comes after the discovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in a joint operation conducted by the DSS, the Nigerian Army, and the Police.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, urged vigilance from operators of public spaces, such as shopping malls.

According to the DSS statement, there have been reports suggesting plans to attack these places of gathering before and during the Eid festivities. The discovery of IEDs further validates these concerns.