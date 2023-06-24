BBNaija’s Maria Replies Troll Who Wished Her And Unborn Child Death During Delivery

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has replied a troll who rained curses on her and her unborn child.

Naija News reports that Maria on Friday, June 23 announced she is expecting her first child with her partner, Kelvin.

Maria expressed excitement about the bundle of joy and promise to guide and protect the child through the entire life journey.

Maria said the new chapter of her life is called blessed and they can wait to meet the baby.

However, a troll on Maria’s Twitter page wished her death following alleged reports of snatching Kelvin from his wife.

Responding, the reality TV star said she and her baby will be safe and blessed, adding that she has forgiven the troll because nothing will happen to her.

She wrote: “I don’t know who hurt you, but I pray that God heals your disturbed soul. I pray that someday, you can love yourself, cause I’m sure God loves you the most! But I put this to you. It is written: My baby and I will forever be safe and blessed. I forgive you for your words because you know no better. Nothing and I repeat nothing will happen to me”