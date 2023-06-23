Photos: Former BBNaija Housemate, Maria Expecting First Child

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, is expecting her first child.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday to share the good news alongside a video of her maternity shoot.

Maria expressed excitement about the bundle of joy and promise to guide and protect the child through the entire life journey.

Captioning the photo, Maria said the new chapter of her life is called blessed and they can wait to meet the baby.

She wrote: “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you.”

Recall that Maria made headlines in 2020 for allegedly snatching Kelvin, the husband to Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister.

I Fell Into Depression When My Father Died

Meanwhile, Maria Chike has revealed she fell into depression after the death of her father in 2013.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in an interview with media personality, Chude Chideonwo, stating that her father was her best friend and they shared a deep bond.

According to Maria, she was left in denial over the death and questioned how she was going to live without her father.

The BBNaija star added that when she finally got out of depression, she told herself that her dad would have wanted her to be a great woman, so she had to do something.