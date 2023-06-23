USA To Host 32-Team FIFA Club World Cup

The World Football governing body, FIFA, has given the United States of America the hosting rights for the first of its kind 32-team FIFA Club World Cup.

The expanded version of the global club tournament will take place in the USA in 2024 according to a statement from FIFA on Friday, June 23.

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup which Fifa President Gianni Infantino described as “the pinnacle” of elite men’s club football, will feature all the clubs that won the CAF Champions League between 2021 and 2024 which means that Africa will produce four clubs in the tournament.

On the other hand, twelve European clubs, including 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea, 2022 winners Real Madrid, 2023 winners Manchester City, and any club that wins the next edition of the tournament, will feature in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Although no dates have been set for the tournament yet, June is the most likely month for the tournament.

Saudi Arabia will host the 20th FIFA Club World Cup, which runs from December 12 to December 22, 2023.

Morocco hosted the most recent edition of the tournament in February 2023. The defending champions are Real Madrid.

So far in the history of the tournament, Morocco has hosted the tournament three times – in 2013, 2014, and February 2023. Other countries that have recently hosted the tournament include Qatar, Brazil, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.