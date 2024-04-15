US Does Not Want To See Middle East Crisis ‘Escalate’ – White House

Advertisement

In the wake of Iran‘s first-ever direct assault on Israeli territory, the White House has expressed its desire to avoid further escalation in the Middle East.

The spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, emphasized the U.S. stance in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“We don’t want to see this escalate,” Kirby stated, underscoring that the United States is not seeking a broader war with Iran.

This comment came after a significant escalation in tensions following Iran’s massive missile and drone attack on Israel, which was in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The attack, which involved more than 300 drones and missiles aimed at Israel late Saturday, has heightened fears of a wider conflict.

According to the Israeli army, the assault resulted in 12 injuries. However, the military also noted that almost all incoming drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory, thanks to assistance from the United States, Jordan, Britain, and other allies.

In response to the attack, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated America’s “ironclad” support for Israel. However, he also advised restraint in terms of a military response.

According to Axios, President Biden has directly communicated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his opposition to an Israeli counterattack against Iran, advising him to “take the win.”

Further adding to the United States’ cautious approach, Kirby highlighted that the U.S. remains vigilant against any potential Iranian threats to American troops stationed in the region.

“We made it very clear to all parties, including Iran, what we would do … and also how seriously we would take any potential threats to our personnel,” Kirby explained.