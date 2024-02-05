Nigeria, 17 Countries Miss Out On US Visa Lottery

The United States, in its ongoing effort to diversify the immigrant population, has once again opened applications for the Diversity Visa (DV) Programme for the fiscal year 2025.

This programme, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery, offers a unique opportunity for individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States to obtain a visa.

However, for the fiscal year 2025, Nigeria, along with 17 other countries, remain ineligible to participate in this opportunity.

The exclusion criteria are based on the number of nationals from these countries who have immigrated to the United States over the past five years.

Countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the U.S. within this timeframe are automatically disqualified from the DV Programme.

Here are countries not qualified for the 2025 US lottery programme:

1. Bangladesh

2. Brazil

3. Canada

4. China

5. Colombia

6. Dominica

7. El Salvador

8. Haiti

9. Honduras

10. India

11. Jamaica

12. Mexico

13. Nigeria

14. Pakistan

15. Philippines

16. South Korea

17. Venezuela

Story continues below advertisement

18. Vietnam