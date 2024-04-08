US Extends Duration Of Work Permits For Nigerians, Others

Advertisement

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented pivotal changes to the work permit extension framework for non-citizens, significantly impacting Nigerians among others.

In a strategic move to facilitate smoother access to employment authorisation, the USCIS has elongated the automatic extension period of some Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from the standard 180 days to an unprecedented 540 days.

This temporary and final rule (TFR) introduced by the USCIS is designed to alleviate the anxieties of non-citizens awaiting the outcomes of their work permit renewal applications.

Director Ur M. Jaddon of USCIS highlighted the reform’s critical role in preventing employment authorization gaps, thus contributing to a more stable and predictable employment environment for both individuals and businesses.

The rule change, effective for eligible EAD renewal applications made on or after October 7, 2023, is expected to support approximately 800,000 applicants.

This includes asylum seekers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, thereby also benefiting an equivalent number of employers by maintaining workforce consistency.

The extended automatic work permit renewal period represents a significant USCIS initiative aimed at enhancing employment access for authorized non-citizens, ensuring that they and their employers face fewer bureaucratic hurdles and enjoy greater employment security.

This development marks a substantial step forward in the USCIS’s commitment to improving the employment landscape for non-citizens in the United States.