You Won’t Destroy This Country And Leave, We Die Here – Abbo Calls For Visa Ban On Corrupt Judges

A former senator representing Adamawa north, Elisha Abbo, has called on the European Union (EU), US and UK to issue a visa ban on Nigerian corrupt judges.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Abbo insisted that the judges and their families should not be allowed to leave the country after they have destroyed it.

Abbo’s call is coming about a week after he asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, the lead judge of the court of appeal panel that sacked him from office.

Reiterating his accusations on Monday, Abbo argued that Nwosu-Iheme canceled the election results in over 200 polling units where he had won.

He said the results were cancelled just because the figure zero was not recorded by parties that did not even participate in the election.

He said, “We had cases under Buhari in 2016 where judges were sued to court and if they continue, I will sue her. She should resign.

“The news tomorrow should be that Senator Abbo asks Chioma Iheme to resign. When she gets to the supreme court, we will continue to press for it.

“I have written to the American embassy in Nigeria. I have written to the office of Mr Antony Blinken, direct to the US and I’m calling on the US, the European Union and the UK to add corrupt judges to the list of visa bans for them and their families.

“They should not be allowed into the US. Their families should not be allowed into the US. If their children are there, they should be deported back, so that we can live in this same Nigeria with their children.

“You cannot destroy this country and send your children abroad. We die here!”