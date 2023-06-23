Guerreiro Joins Bayern Munich From Dortmund

Portugues professional footballer, Raphael Guerreiro, has signed for German club, Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old left-back penned a three-year deal to have him remain at Bayern Munich until 2026.

Naija News understands that Guerreiro joined Munich on a free transfer on Friday. He is expected to join the club on July 1, 2023, fully.

Guerreiro played for seven seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he won two German Cups.

The Portugues player will reunite at Bayern with manager Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Dortmund when he managed the club.

“When the call came from FC Bayern, my decision was made quickly. It’s an honour for me to play for this big club and I also really appreciate Thomas Tuchel from our time together at Dortmund,” the defender reportedly said during an interview confirming his new deal.

“I’m a player who always likes to have the ball — it’s about dominating the game and I want to create chances.

“I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of FC Bayern,” Guerreiro said.

Naija News understands that Guerreiro can also be deployed in midfield, where he was a significant creative presence at Dortmund’s latter end of the season.

Guerreiro put in a league-high 12 assists this season, in addition to four goals.

“Raphael Guerreiro has been one of the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also during an interview with club officials.