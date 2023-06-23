Gbajabiamila, Fashola, Fayemi, Others Bag Honorary Doctorate Degree [Photos]

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu; and the immediate past Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola have been conferred with honorary doctorates by the Lagos State University (LASU).

Naija News reports the duo alongside the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, were conferred with the degrees at the 26th convocation ceremony of the institution on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Fayemi described LASU as one of the most sought-after higher institutions of learning in the country because of its quality and standards.

The former Ekiti governor also eulogized a former governor of Lagos, the late Lateef Jakande, for the vision and foresight to establish the institution and providing skeptics wrong.

Fayemi also applauded the diligence and passion put into the growth and development of the university by successive governors of the state.

He said: “A cursory glance at the latest University Webometric Survey indicates that, in terms of quality and standard, Lagos State University ranks amongst the most sought-after in the country.

“Forty years after, the skeptics have been proved wrong. For this, one must commend the vision and foresight of the political leaders at the time, exemplified by the incomparable LKJ, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“The LOOBO (for Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Bendel, and Ogun) states also established similar universities in Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel, thereby pioneering the establishment of state universities, much like the regional universities in Ife, Nsukka, and Zaria founded by the regional governments in the 1960s.

“One must also commend the diligence and passion put into the growth and development of the university by successive governors.”