You Are Trying To Sabotage The Election — Fayemi Slams Oshiomhole Over Edo APC Guber Primary

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has claimed that Senator Adams Oshiomhole attempted to impose a gubernatorial candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Fayemi accused the governor of playing a “disruptive” role during the February 17, 2024, governorship primary election in the state.

Recall that three governorship aspirants were declared winners of the primary election by three different umpires.

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and chairman of the primary election committee, declared Dennis Idahosa, a member of the house of representatives, as the winner of the election.

However, Ojo Babatunde, spokesperson of the returning officers, declared Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker representing Etsako federal constituency in the house of representatives, as the winner of the primary.

In another twist of events, Monday Okpebholo, the senator representing Edo central, claimed that he won the election with over 6,000 votes.

On Tuesday, the national leadership of the APC declared that the primary election was inconclusive.

The party fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024, as the new date for the completion of the primary election process.

The party subsequently appointed the governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu as the chairman of the primary election committee.

However, speaking via a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, his media aide, Fayemi claimed that Oshiomhole ousted the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki during the buildup to the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The former Ekiti governor said Oshiomhole should have ensured a level playing field for all aspirants in 2024 instead of trying to impose a candidate.

“Earlier, Oshiomhole had attempted to eliminate some aspirants from contesting the primaries but failed. This is reminiscent of his high-handedness as national chairman when he manipulatively schemed Governor Godwin Obaseki out of the electoral process. That action led to the unfortunate loss of Edo state by the APC.

“It would appear the ground was being prepared by Oshiomhole yet again for the APC to lose the coming election in Edo state because of his unconscionable behaviour.

“However, the party has demonstrated independence and impartiality in cancelling and reordering the primaries.

“We hope the fresh primaries will now take place in an atmosphere deemed free and fair by all, for the sake of our great party.

“Oshiomhole may decide to support any of the aspirants if he chooses not to be neutral but the process must be open, free, and transparent, following the laid down rules.

“My interest is the APC and the party must put its best foot forward in the forthcoming elections,’’ Fayemi said.