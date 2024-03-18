Oshiomhole Reacts As APC Picks Idahosa As Okpebholo’s Running Mate

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole has hailed the emergence of his favoured candidate, Dennis Idahosa, as the running mate for the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News earlier reported that Idahosa was unveiled at a meeting on Sunday night attended by Okpebholo, Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and a few other party chieftains.

The ruling party leadership replaced Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was earlier announced by the Edo governorship candidate as his running mate, with Idahosa.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole said the decision of Okpebholo to choose Idahosa as his running mate demonstrates great wisdom and foresight.

The former APC National Chairman and Senator representing Edo North also congratulated Okpebholo for emerging as the party’s governorship flag bearer in Edo State.

He also urged him to set aside his differences and the intrigues of the primaries by extending a hand of fellowship to his co-contestants and aggrieved stakeholders of the party in the state.

The statement read, “Dear Senator Monday Okpebholo, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved emergence as the flag bearer of our esteemed party, the All Progressives Congress, for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election.

“Your victory in the closely contested primaries reflects the belief of our party members in your unwavering dedication and commitment to our party’s core values.

“As we embark on this crucial journey, I urge you to leave behind the intrigues of the primaries and extend a hand of fellowship to all those who contested with you for the ticket, as well as to all stakeholders of our party in the state.

“Together, we must forge a strong, united front that resonates with the electorate and secures victory in the governorship election on September 21, 2024.

“Your decision to choose Hon. Dennis Idahosa as your running mate demonstrates great wisdom and foresight. Your joint ticket presents the people of Edo State with the best option to usher in a dynamic, progressive, and responsive government that aligns with the aspirations of our vibrant youth population.

“I am confident in your leadership abilities and believe that, with the support of all APC members across the state, we can restore Edo State to the path of progressive governance, sustainable socioeconomic growth, and political inclusion in all its ramifications. Yours in the struggle for the rebirth of a greater Edo State that works for all.”