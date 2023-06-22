Sanwo-Olu Gifts N10 Million To LASU Best Graduating Student

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a N10 million donation to the state University’s best-graduating student, Aminat Yusuf Imoitsemeh.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu made the donation during the 26th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU) today, June 22.

Yusuf, a student of Law, achieved a major feat by graduating with a CGPA of 5.0.

Expressing excitement about the achievement, Sanwo-Olu gave Yusuf a personal donation of N5 million and another N5 million from the State Government.

He said, “She got 5.0 in law, Senior Advocate of Nigerian, we cannot conferee anything on her yet, but I think she deserves a round of applause. As a token of her brilliance I will be giving her N5 million Naira and the state government will give her an additional donation of N5 million.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, in a statement via Twitter last week Friday, acknowledged Yusuf’s achievement and commended her dedication and hard work.

Sanwo-Olu also said the Lagos state government will continue to recognise and encourage academic excellence.

“In Lagos, we value hard work, dedication and excellence. Congratulations to Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU).

“For achieving a remarkable feat, being the first undergraduate in 40 years to obtain a CGPA of 5.0. This is truly commendable! Your dedication and hard work have paid off.

“I am also thrilled to hear about the outstanding academic achievements of 282 students who achieved first-class honours in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions”