Sanwo-Olu Congratulates LASU’s Best Graduating Student Who Scored 5.0 CGPA

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Lagos State University (LASU) best-graduating student, Aminat Yusuf.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the LASU vice-chancellor, had previously announced that Yusuf, a law student is the institution’s first undergraduate to achieve a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0 in 40 years.

Olatunji-Bello added that Yusuf will get a cash prize of N500,000 for her stellar academic record.

The state governor, in a statement via Twitter on Friday, acknowledged Yusuf’s achievement and commended her dedication and hard work.

Sanwo-Olu also said the Lagos state government will continue to recognise and encourage academic excellence.

“In Lagos, we value hard work, dedication and excellence. Congratulations to Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU),” the statement reads.

“For achieving a remarkable feat, being the first undergraduate in 40 years to obtain a CGPA of 5.0. This is truly commendable! Your dedication and hard work have paid off.

“I am also thrilled to hear about the outstanding academic achievements of 282 students who achieved first-class honours in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions.

“As a state, we will continue to reward and support academic excellence.”

A total of 282 students bagged first class for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Feyisayo Lopez, a graduate of physiology, also topped the 2021/2022 academic session, with a 4.91 CGPA.