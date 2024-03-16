You Need To Reduce Levies, Taxes Collected – Fashola Tells Sanwo-Olu

A former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reduce taxes and levies collected in the state.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Lagos’ Executive and Legislative Parley on Friday, Fashola said the reduction of levies would limit the burden of the economic hardship on the residents.

The former governor of the state also commended the Sanwo-olu administration for the feeding initiative and for also reducing the cost of transportation in the state.

He said: “The Lagos state government deserves to be commended for the feeding initiative and for also reducing the cost of transportation in the state; this is commendable, and I applaud Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

“I’d like to make additional suggestions. I think reducing levies and taxes would help find succour for residents of our great state in the current economic situation.

“There must be a balance. I remember during the Ebola crisis, the Association of Tourism and Hotel Owners approached us (government) then that we should suspend the Consumption Tax, which we did.

“These are some of the ways we can bring relief to the people of Lagos state. It is important to increase the quantum of money for disposal. There must be a balance in governance.”

Speaking further, the former Lagos governor advised the state government to ensure the redistribution of the wealth to reach small business owners.

He said: “We must meet with small businesses across the senatorial districts, and the state legislature should hold town hall meetings to understand their needs and demands.

“We have more money in the hands of the people; we need to roll out public works in construction, supply, etc. We need to find a way to redistribute wealth.”