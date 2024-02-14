Student Loan Scheme Set To Commence Within Three Weeks, Gbajabiamila Reveals

The Federal Student Loan Scheme is expected to launch in the next two to three weeks, according to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila confirmed this during a meeting with a delegation from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its President, Lucky Emonefe, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He clarified that final arrangements were in progress to guarantee a seamless launch and execution of the policy. Additionally, he urged students to advocate for and oppose criticisms against the Student Loan, emphasizing that the initiative aims to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

Gbajabiamila said, “Mr President is determined that we see it through and see it through successfully. It was supposed to be launched in January, but it is anything worth doing, and it is worth doing well.

“We are hoping it will be launched in the next two to three weeks, we are trying to dot the Is and the Ts before it is launched to ensure we have policies that cannot be faulted.”

The Chief of Staff to the President emphasized that the successful launch of the student loan scheme would be among the legacies of the current administration.

He appealed to Nigerians for their support to ensure that no deserving student in need of the loan is overlooked.

Gbajabiamila highlighted the importance of public support for the policy’s success, acknowledging some dissenting voices. He stressed that the policy aims to ensure equal access to education for all Nigerian students, countering any unconstitutional deprivation based on birth circumstances.

“Now that the child of indigent should not be deprived of what should be a right, not to make education a privilege but a right.

“So when voices speak up against it, we expect you to rise for support, this is something that you all support, embrace and work towards its success,” Gbajabiamila added.

The Chief of Staff to the President reassured students that the government is prepared to prevent potential strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and is actively resolving issues raised by the union.

He stated that President Tinubu had issued several directives to end the strike by academic unions of universities and higher institutions.

“There may be another looming ASUU strike, and we are trying to address that, we are looking at issues that concern ASUU, the impending strike, and I believe we should be able to avert that; as you have said earlier, we can always do our best to avert strikes such as this, luckily we have a President who is more than anybody determined that the days of strike are over and left behind. We are hoping to be able to avert the strikes,” he declared.