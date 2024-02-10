‘Social Media Wasn’t A Menace When You Used It To Address Govt As Vagabond’ – Mr Macoroni Slams Gbajabiamila

Nigerian skitmaker cum political activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, for calling social media a menace.

Naija News reported that Gbajabiamila, during a book launch in Lagos State on Thursday, February 8, 2024, berated the menace of social media in disseminating fake and wrong information, which has almost torn the country apart and caused violence in some states.

He stressed the need to regularize the framework of news dissemination on social media to avoid misinformation in the country.

He also emphasized the importance of data in policy formulation for the growth of the country, stating that no developing country can succeed without adequate and well-informed data.

Reacting, Mr Macaroni shared screenshots of Gbabiamila’s old tweets, where he criticized the government in power, describing them as Vagabond and Barbarians.

The skitmaker cum actor averred that social media wasn’t a menace to Tinubu’s chief of staff in 2014 when he used such language.

Calling him hypocritical, the thespian stated that it has become clear that Gbajabiamila and the ‘accidental and desperate government’ regard Nigerians as imbeciles.

He said, “Social Media wasn’t a menace when Mr Gbajabiamila used it to address the Government as Vagabonds and Barbarians in 2014.

“Today he is Chief of Staff and he suddenly realizes that Social media is a menace…. HYPOCRITICAL VAGABONDS IN POWER AND BARBARIANS AT THE GATE!!!!”.

“Mr @femigbaja, This was you when Social Media was sweeting you. It is evident that you and this accidental and desperate government of yours regard Nigerians as Imbeciles!! Well, we are not!!! The people are suffering!!! Fix up and put an end to this ridiculousness!!!!.”