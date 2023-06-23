Anita Joseph Speaks On Funding Her Husband

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has replied to a critic that insinuated she is the one funding her husband, MC Fish.

Naija News reports that a troll dropped a comment on the thespian’s page, saying her husband is loyal because she is the one funding him.

Debunking the claims, Anita said her husband gets booked and gigs daily, and sometimes they choose to reject some jobs.

Making a joke of the claim, the movie star said funding her husband for six years and three weeks is not an easy task and there are men, a woman will fund and they will still not be loyal.

Anita Joseph further questioned the critic on why she is bothered about her if she is funding her husband.

She wrote: “This imp dropped this on my Timeline. Only if you know hard my husband works , gigs every Day na we Dey reject jobs, ejukwa Lu’e se.

“Funding a man for 6yrs and 3weeks is no beans kupulu m Aka (orimiliatata water Nvr runs dry

And e get who you go fund Wey still no go loyal or even get sense.

“If you say I Dey feed my husband no problem I agree why are you now bothered,non**key fund your own na if e too easy , fundugodi nwoke ka ara gba ghi 😂aramashiogri!! Shallom.”